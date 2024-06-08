Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 8 June 2024: Claim to Win Many Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 8 June 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 8 June 2024: A fresh list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes has been uploaded on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. All these codes can be redeemed to earn different free rewards like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters.
Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.
Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 8 June 2024.
D1X9S6H8G5J07P4C
M3Q5K8L1J70P9Z2R
G7L9D4X2HB6J1Q8P
V6M3G8Q5IP1J2X4H
T1K9D2J4G5R7X66L
S5J66P0C8M4V9H3K
X7R56L8G4H2P5J9M
J1P6L9K2H4D3QJ5G
Z2H4V7J5D8R69Q3G
P8K56H1L3Q4M2G7D
5JG3W8L7X9R1K0DZ
Y7F2C9M4Q6X1P8S5
V3T1N8K4H6dM2P0J
R9W7G4Q5D2Yu1X6L
C2B6V3K9T5G87J1M
H5F8K19M4Z2X6V7L
B3M2Q1S6J8G79L0D
G9V3K55H8M1D6P4J
H6L1J7Q9M4G2K39D
D5G15L9P2M8J7Q6K
A0Q9J3B7X5G8ZRDV
YFP3MK7T1V8W5XGZ
LBN6CGZD1JXVW7Q0
S5DJRZC9XG2LWQ3V
2V8M4X1C7T3WLPNZ
G5B2JW0X6D8R3V7C
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 8 June 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined