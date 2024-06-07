Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 383 Result: Prize Money, Winning Numbers on 7 June 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 383 Result: The Kerala Lottery Department has declared the result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 383 for Friday, 7 June 2024 on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be available after 4 pm, allowing participants to check important details like winning numbers, agent names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. The Nirmal NR draw is held by the concerned officials every week on Friday.

The first winner of Nirmal NR draw today will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 70,000,000. The prize money for the second place winner is Rs 10,000,000. The amount of prize money awarded to each winner varies. Participants should be aware that there is a 30 percent lottery tax applicable to the overall prize money.