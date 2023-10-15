Wordle 848 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 15 October

Wordle Answer Today: Let us find out the Wordle 848 answer for Sunday, 15 October 2023. Today's Wordle answer is not a difficult term to guess but may be a little tricky. Our online hints and clues will help you in guessing the word of the day quickly, and earn a daily score. Wordle game is one of the popular word puzzles developed by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times.

The rules of Wordle are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Those who will be able to find the answer within the given chances will complete the level and retain the winning streak. Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide.