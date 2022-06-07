Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-316 Result Declared, Check Website

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-316 result is announced at 3 p.m.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Kerala State Lotteries was established in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. It is important to note that the Kerala State Lottery Department holds seven weekly lotteries and the results are officially released at 3:00 pm every day. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the result for Sthree Sakthi SS 316. The participants who are interested to know the result of the draw are requested to check the website today, Tuesday, 7 June 2022.
Everybody should note that the Kerala State Lottery Department announces the result on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The result for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 316 has also been released on the website today (Tuesday, 7 June 2022). Participants should download the result from the website to check if they have won the lottery.
Participants will find all the latest details on the Kerala weekly lotteries and updates from the State Lottery Department of Kerala on the website - keralalotteries.com.
The second prize of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 316 is Rs. 1,00,000 and the third prize is Rs 5,000. Winners should claim their prize money on time by following the protocol.
The process of checking the result is also very simple. Here are the steps that all the participants need to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result 2022 Sthree Sakthi SS-316:
Go to the website keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS-316 Result PDF link on the homepage.
Check the numbers on the PDF to see if your lottery ticket number is there.
Download the result PDF from the website.
