Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper Result 2022: Auto Driver Wins Prize Money of Rs 25 Cr

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on Sunday, 18 September 2022, declared the Onam Bumper Result 2022 on its official website – keralalotteries.com. The prize money of the first winner was Rs 25 crore, the highest prize money in the history of Kerala lotteries. Anoop (ticket number TJ 750605), an autorickshaw driver from Sreevaraham, Thiruvananthapuram, became the lucky winner of this year's Onam Bumper lottery 2022.

With a winning prize of Rs 25 crore for the first winner, Rs 5 crore for the second winner, and Rs 1 crore for the third winner (10 persons), this year's Onam bumper reward is the most expensive in Kerala lottery history. After the deduction of taxes, the first prize winner would receive an amount of Rs 15 crore and 75 lakh.