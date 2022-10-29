Kerala Lottery Results: KARUNYA (KR-573) Live Result Today, 29 October – Prize

The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-573) has been officially declared for today on Saturday, 29 October 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live result, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the Kerala lottery result today.

After the live results are announced, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-573) draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the aforementioned official website.