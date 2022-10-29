Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Results: KARUNYA (KR-573) Live Result Today, 29 October – Prize

Kerala Lottery Results: KARUNYA (KR-573) Live Result Today, 29 October – Prize

Kerala lottery result today for KARUNYA(KR-573) live: Prize money and other important details here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Find the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-573) live result and prize money details here.

The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-573) has been officially declared for today on Saturday, 29 October 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live result, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the Kerala lottery result today.

After the live results are announced, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-573) draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the aforementioned official website.

Kerala Lottery Ticket KARUNYA(KR-573): Prize Money Details

Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-573) prize money today, on Saturday, 29 October 2022, that winners must note down:

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA(KR-573) Live Today: Steps To Check Winners and Prize Money

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for KARUNYA(KR-573) against the draw date – 29/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

Published: 29 Oct 2022,02:40 PM IST

