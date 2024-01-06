Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 635 Result: Prize Money and Winners on 6 January 2024

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 635 for Saturday, 06 January 2024 , has been declared by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants will be able to check the prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other details after 4 pm, once the complete result PDF is issued by the concerned officials. Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw is held every week on Saturday.

The first prize money of Saturday's Kerala lottery is Rs 80 lakh. Second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners.

