Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Plus KN 503: Prize Money on 4 January 2024

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 503 result today on 4 January 2024: Prize money, winners, and more.
Shivangani Singh
Published:

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN result can be downloaded on thursday, 5 January.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery&nbsp;Karunya Plus KN result can be downloaded on thursday, 5 January.</p></div>
Kerala Lottery Result Today, Karunya Plus KN 503: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the live result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 503 on 4 January 2024 on keralalotteries.com at 3 PM. A complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. Participants would be able to check important details like prize money, common numbers, and winning numbers from the Kerala Lottery PDF. Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday by the Department of Kerala State Lotteries.

The first winner of today's Kerala Lottery will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 80,00,000. The second winner will get an amount of Rs Rs 10,00,000. The overall winning amount varies among all the winners. A 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission applies to the winning prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 503: Prize Money

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 503 on Thursday, 4 January 2024

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow the steps below to check the Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 4 January 2024

  • Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page and go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS KN 503 against the draw date of 4/1/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

  • Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money.

