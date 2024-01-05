Kerala Lottery Result Today on 5 January 2024: Nirmal NR 362 Prize Money List

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today on 5 January 2024: Nirmal NR 362 Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 5 January 2024: Download Nirmal NR 362 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 362 prize money list for 5 January, has been mentioned here.

(Photo: iStock)

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 362 Result Today: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR for 5 January 2024 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday. The winner names, prize money, and other winning details will be revealed by the concerned officials in the form of a Kerala lottery result PDF after 4 pm.

The first prize money of Friday's Kerala lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners. All the winners of the Kerala Lottery must note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities.

The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 362: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 362 on Friday, 5 January 2024.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow the steps below to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 362 result on Friday, 5 January 2024.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Nirmal NR 362 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 5/1/2024.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

