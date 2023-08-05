Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 August 2023: Earn Free Rewards & Gifts

Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes to win free gifts and characters on 5 August 2023.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 5 August 2023 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. These Garena FF codes can be used by the players to win free rewards, gifts, weapons, skins, characters, and more to win the difficult levels.
Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
After the battle royale game Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian Government, the revamped version called Garena Free Fire MAX gained quite a popularity.
Let us check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for Saturday below.
F8EYTG4B5NTGKIV
FUYCTXRSFVEBN4R
FM5KTIGUYGBSNE4
F5IUJYHGNKIA765
FQ4E1D234RTIGUV
FVYTGDEBR458NM6
FYUOHI8UHYD7ER5
FT6YU66YUJTU56T
FFTYHJNTYA6T5RD
FQF2GH3U4RTGHBC
FJHNYMGKVIY6TEG
FF45BN6MYKGHIBU
FNID8RHY45NMTKY
FGIUYHGDHNERK45
FI6UJHYNGMVCKID
FYTGXBSNER45OI6
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
