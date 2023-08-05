Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 August 2023: Earn Free Rewards & Gifts

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 August 2023: Earn Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 August 2023 are listed below.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes to win free gifts and characters on 5 August 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 5 August 2023 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. These Garena FF codes can be used by the players to win free rewards, gifts, weapons, skins, characters, and more to win the difficult levels.

Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

After the battle royale game Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian Government, the revamped version called Garena Free Fire MAX gained quite a popularity.

Let us check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for Saturday below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 5 August 2023

  • F8EYTG4B5NTGKIV

  • FUYCTXRSFVEBN4R

  • FM5KTIGUYGBSNE4

  • F5IUJYHGNKIA765

  • FQ4E1D234RTIGUV

  • FVYTGDEBR458NM6

  • FYUOHI8UHYD7ER5

  • FT6YU66YUJTU56T

  • FFTYHJNTYA6T5RD

  • FQF2GH3U4RTGHBC

  • FJHNYMGKVIY6TEG

  • FF45BN6MYKGHIBU

  • FNID8RHY45NMTKY

  • FGIUYHGDHNERK45

  • FI6UJHYNGMVCKID

  • FYTGXBSNER45OI6

How To Get Free Rewards From Garena Free Fire MAX Codes

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

