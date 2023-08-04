Wordle 776 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 4 August 2023

Wordle 776 answer for Friday, 4 August, has been stated at the end for the readers.
Get ready to solve Wordle 776 word of the day for Friday, 4 August 2023, on your own. We will help you with all the hints you need to find the answer on Friday. Read till the end if you are stuck while solving the puzzle because we state the solution as well. Players should first try finding the term for today on their own because that's where the fun lies. Looking at the answer directly will spoil the thrill.
Wordle 776 word of the day for Friday, 4 August 2023, is easy but it can get tricky if you use your chances recklessly. You must remember that each player gets only six tries while solving a puzzle. No player will get any extra chances once they use the existing ones so be very careful while guessing.
The online word game became popular in 2022 and it is still getting a lot of attention. All age groups find the game interesting and take out time every day to solve the puzzles. Their main aim is to maintain the highest score in the word puzzle game by guessing the right terms.
Here are the Wordle 776 hints and clues for Friday, 4 August 2023, for those who want to read:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet C.
The answer for today has a single vowel so be cautious.
The word of the day ends with the letter T.
The answer for today has no repetitive alphabet so you have to use your chances carefully.
Wordle 776 answer for Friday, 4 August 2023, is mentioned below for our daily readers:
CHART
Congratulations to everyone who got the score. Read the hints stated by us daily before solving the puzzles.