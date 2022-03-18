K-Rail Protests Turn Tense in Kerala, Police Forcefully Remove Protesters

Similar protests were held at Mamala of Ernakulam, as only K-rail officials and police personnel had arrived at the spot. Stating that the stones cannot be installed without survey officials, the locals raised a protest.

Also, three persons, including the municipal chairwoman AP Naseema and standing committee chairman Abdusalam had sustained injuries, during a police attack in the protests against K-rail in Tirur on Wednesday.

VD Satheesan, the opposition leader, raised the issue in the Assembly on Thursday. He said that the chief minister broke his promise to maintain a peaceful atmosphere while laying stone for K-rail. “The Chief Minister broke his promise he gave in the Assembly. Women were dragged on the road. We express our strong protest in this,” VD Sathjeesan said as the opposition held a walk out in protest.

Replying to this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that generally all matters regarding K-Rail were handled peacefully and it was the Congress party that led to provocation and violence. “There were no major protests happening. Irked over this, opposition tries to create provocation. As part of this, police and other officials including Tahsildar were attacked. Opposition should restrain themselves from these activities. Congress leads these activities,” CM replied in the Assembly.