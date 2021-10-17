Three Generations in a Family of Six Washed Away in Kerala Rains

The oldest was 65 and the youngest nine. An entire family – grandmother, father, mother, and three girls – were washed away in the rains that caused havoc in parts of Kerala on Saturday, 16 October. The family lived near a church in Kavali, one of the places in Koottickal, Kottayam, where a landslide occurred on Saturday.

Ottalangal Martin’s house was entirely washed away, and with it all six in the family. Three of the dead bodies have been found.

Claramma Joseph (65), her son Martin (48), his wife Sini (37), their girls Sona (11), Sneha (13), and Sandra (9) were in the house when it was washed away. The bodies of Claramma, Sini, and Sona have been identified from among the dead.