Kerala HC Defers Actor Dileep's Anticipatory Bail Hearing to Thursday

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 1 February, deferred actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea hearing to Thursday, 3 February, in a case pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case.

It also directed that the six mobile phones used by the actor and his close aides, which were given to the registry of the court on Monday, be handed over to the local magistrate court at Aluva, where the FIR is registered.

The Malayalam actor is alleged to have conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case.

While the prosecution sought the custody of the phones, it was strongly opposed by the counsel of the actor, and the court then decided to hand it over to the lower court.