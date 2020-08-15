Kerala Gold Smuggling: 4 More Arrested Post Home Searches by NIA 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, in which 30 kg of gold was smuggled, allegedly in a diplomatic bag in the UAE, to Thiruvananthapuram airport from Dubai. The NIA arrested Mohamed Anwar TM, Hamzath Abdu Salam aka Kunjumon, Hamjad Ali and Samju on Thursday.

Samju is a native of Kozhikode, while the others belong to Malappuram. They were arrested on Thursday “after their roles in conspiracy and pursuant smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thriruvananthapuram surfaced in investigation,” the NIA said in a press release issued on Friday.

The NIA conducted searches at the houses of the accused at six locations in Malappuram and Kozhikode on Friday, August 14. Digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized during searches, the NIA said.