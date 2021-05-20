‘Party’s Decision’: CM Vijayan on Dropping Shailaja From Cabinet

Dubbing it “a very good decision” Shailaja had told ANI, “It’s a very good thing that a new Cabinet is coming now. Everyone should get an opportunity.”

“It is a policy decision of our party. So, according to that decision, I decided to quit,” she told NDTV.



While Shailaja made her Assembly debut 25 years ago, the last five years has put her on the national map – in recognition of handling the Nipah virus attack in the state before COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a massive uproar on social media against the decision slamming Vijayan for being a "shrewd politician".

Responding to this, she said “that’s all emotional”.