Ex-Journo Veena George To Replace KK Shailaja as Kerala Health Min

CPI(MP) leader and MLA Veena George will most likely be replacing KK Shailaja as the new health minister of Kerala, reports suggested on Wednesday, 19 May.

On 18 May, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan selected his cabinet, but dropped Shailaja, the face of Kerala’s fight against Nipah and COVID-19 during her stint as health minister. Instead, she will be appointed as the party’s whip.

Her replacement, George, has been a journalist and news anchor in various Malayalam news channels.