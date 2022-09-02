Kavita Krishnan ‘Relieved’ From All CPI(ML) Positions After Post on Socialism

Kavita Krishnan, who has been a Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's Polit Bureau member and a Central Committee member for more than two decades, has been relieved from the posts and responsibilities in the party over some basic differences regarding socialist regimes.

Krishnan had tweeted recently that socialist regimes were autocratic regimes that were far worse than parliamentary democracies.

Krishnan told The Hindu that she would continue as a primary party member, but added that she had requested the Central Committee to relieve her from all elected posts.