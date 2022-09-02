Kavita Krishnan ‘Relieved’ From All CPI(ML) Positions After Post on Socialism

Kavita Krishnan.
Kavita Krishnan, who has been a Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's Polit Bureau member and a Central Committee member for more than two decades, has been relieved from the posts and responsibilities in the party over some basic differences regarding socialist regimes.
Krishnan had tweeted recently that socialist regimes were autocratic regimes that were far worse than parliamentary democracies.
Krishnan told The Hindu that she would continue as a primary party member, but added that she had requested the Central Committee to relieve her from all elected posts.
In her Facebook post, she listed three questions that she needed to retrospect.
"1. The need to recognise the importance of defending liberal democracies with all their flaws against rising forms of authoritarian and majoritarian populisms not just in India but around the world; 2. The need to recognise that it is not enough to discuss the Stalin regime, USSR, or China as failed socialisms but as some of the world’s worst authoritarianisms that serve as a model for authoritarian regimes everywhere; 3. The conviction that for our fight for democracy against fascism and growing totalitarianism in India to be consistent, we must acknowledge the entitlement to the same democratic rights and civil liberties for all people across the world, including subjects of socialist totalitarian regimes past and present."
