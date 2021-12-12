‘He Was the Lone Bread Earner’: Kin of Cop Killed in Bandipora Militant Attack

On 12 September, suspected militants shot dead a probationary sub-inspector of J&K police, at point-blank range, in Khanyar locality of Srinagar city.

On 19 February, two policemen identified as Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Suhail Ahmad of South Kashmir’s Anantnag were shot dead by militants in the Barzulla area of Srinagar.

CCTV footage of the attack shows a militant opening fire at a busy juncture where other cars are seen passing by.

Similarly on 17 September, the suspected militants shot dead another constable in Kulgam district. The cop was identified as Bantu Sharma of Railway Protection Force.

On 7 November, another policeman identified as Tawseef Ahmad Wani was shot dead by suspected militants in Batamaloo area in Srinagar.

Since the inception of armed insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Police has lost over 1600 men in different attacks, the police data revealed.