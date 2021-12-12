‘He Was the Lone Bread Earner’: Kin of Cop Killed in Bandipora Militant Attack

Slain Policeman Mohammad Sultan's three month old baby at the funeral home in Sopore.
(Photo: Junaid Bhat)
Mushtaq Ahmad was working alongside the labourers at his newly constructed home when an "unwanted call" left him “shell-shocked”.
Ahmad received a call from his neighbor, who informed him about the killing of his cousin, a policeman, in a militant attack.
His cousin, Mohammad Sultan Dar, 38, a Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead along with another cop by suspected militants in North Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday, 10 December.
Photo of Mohammad Sultan.
According to J&K police, the militants fired upon a police party of Police Station Bandipora near Gulshan chowk area at 5:15 pm on Friday.
Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned-off and search operations were launched to nab the attackers.
The police said they have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law.
Kashmir has witnessed a rise of targeted killing of police personnel since the abrogation of Article 370. The killings have intensified in this year.
Police sources told The Quint that over 35 J&K policemen have been killed since 5 August 2019.
On 12 September, suspected militants shot dead a probationary sub-inspector of J&K police, at point-blank range, in Khanyar locality of Srinagar city.
On 19 February, two policemen identified as Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Suhail Ahmad of South Kashmir’s Anantnag were shot dead by militants in the Barzulla area of Srinagar.
CCTV footage of the attack shows a militant opening fire at a busy juncture where other cars are seen passing by.
Similarly on 17 September, the suspected militants shot dead another constable in Kulgam district. The cop was identified as Bantu Sharma of Railway Protection Force.
On 7 November, another policeman identified as Tawseef Ahmad Wani was shot dead by suspected militants in Batamaloo area in Srinagar.
Since the inception of armed insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Police has lost over 1600 men in different attacks, the police data revealed.
As soon as the dead body of Sultan reached home in Muqam Shaheed Mir, Dangerpora, a pall of gloom descended with women folk wailing, beating their chest to mourn the killing.
The heart piercing pictures of his three-month-old son and cousin’s daughter with tearful eyes went viral on social media.
Amid sobs, sultan was laid to rest at his anysastrial graveyard and will be just another number in the unending list of killed cops during the decades of conflict.
Slain Policeman Mohammad Sultan's daughter.
“He was the only support for his family. His father is unable to walk, what will he do to his family,” Sultan’s cousin Mushtaq Ahmad told The Quint.
He says the kids are too naive to understand why their father was killed. The only thing they know is how their father was taking care of them.
“He was always thinking about his family. Earlier, he was posted in Kupwara district, however, he managed to get himself transferred to Bandipora as the place was near to his native village,” Ahmad told The Quint.
He said, Kashmir has bearing the brunt of the India-Pakistan conflict for decades and will continue to receive the dead bodies of loved ones till it’s not resolved.
He maintains that Sultan wasn’t a “tough cop” and would never talk to anyone in a high tone. "He used to keep his head down and always had a smile on his face."
Ahmad says they are unable to console Sultan's wife, whose “world has turned upside down” .
“She came out of the house at 3 am in the night and yelled what 'will I do in this house without my husband'," Ahmad told The Quint.
The Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Saturday rushed to the families of the cops killed in the attack and maintained that the police force has remained a target of militants for decades.
The police chief said, we have got initial clues with regards to the attack and are working to identify the militants involved.
Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a lone Pakistani militant was involved in carrying out the attack.
"A single Pakistani militant came and fired upon the driver and one PSO of the SHO but couldn’t snatched their weapons due to retaliation by the second PSO," the IGP said.
The Valley has remained on edge since the revocation of special status by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on 5 August 2019.
On 30 November, the MHA revealed in Parliament that over 40 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in this year alone.
According to reports, the last time the region witnessed 40 civilian deaths due to militant activities was in 2017. Since then, the number has remained less, with 39 civilian deaths being reported in the year 2018 and 2019 and 37 in the year 2020.
Hundreds of non-locals left the Valley in the month of October after the killing of some labourers. Following the killings, Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to the violence-hit region and reviewed the security scenario.
On Shah's instructions, five companies of central paramilitary forces were deployed in the Valley mainly in Srinagar city in addition to 25 companies of the force sent last month.
The security forces also set up additional bunkers and checkpoints in Srinagar and have intensified the frisking across Kashmir, especially in Srinagar city.
However, despite more military boots, the militants managed to sneak in and carry out the attacks.
(Auqib Javeed is a Srinagar-based journalist. He tweets @AuqibJaveed.)
