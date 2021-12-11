2 Cops Killed After Terrorists Fire at Police Party in J&K's Bandipora

Two policemen were killed on Friday, 10 December, after terrorists fired upon a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by Erum Gour/The Quint)
Selection Grade Constable (SGCT) Mohammed Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad were critically injured in the attack that took place at Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk. The two were declared dead upon being shifted to the hospital.
Sharing a video clip of the bereaved daughter of late officer Sultan, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “We are with this family and assure that the terrorists who made her an orphan will not be spared.”
Meanwhile, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences for the deceased personnel, and condemned the terror attack.
"I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat and may their families find strength at this time," he said in a tweet.
As many as 96 civilians and 81 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
366 terrorists have been killed in the Valley since then, as per the response filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
