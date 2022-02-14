Karnataka Colleges Asked To Profile Kashmiri Students, but State Denies on Paper

One student studying in a private college in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka said that on February, he was told by the college administration to fill an online form. He said, “The last time we Kashmiri students were singled out was after the Pulwama attack in 2019. We were then made to go to the local police station and give our details.”

Another student from Kashmir studying in Bengaluru said, “The details sought included current address, permanent address, email address and mobile number, along with details of our course. This was sought only from students from Kashmir, not any other state. There are around 30 students in this college from Kashmir and we were all asked to give these details in the first week of February.”

He added the police used to do this routinely till 2019 and they stopped only after the pandemic started. “They had taken my details similarly in 2018 too,” he said.