How Could a Cricket Match Land Him in Jail?: Kin of Arrested Kashmiri Students

“He spoke normally and hung up after sometime. After we finished dinner later in the night and were about to sleep, his uncle, who lives adjacent to Arshid’s single story house, came across a post on Facebook which read that three college student’s have been suspended and booked in Agra,” Hanifa narrated.

Hanifa said that they then tried to call Arshid but the phone was picked up by his Kashmiri colleague.

"He told us that they are detained inside the college campus and assured they would be released in the morning,” she said.

Arshid’s aunt Rubeena said that however, they were told in the morning that he has been jailed in Agra for “celebrating Pakistan’s win over India”.