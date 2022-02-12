Shashi Tharoor Demands Release of Journalists Arrested in Kashmir and UP

Shah was arrested on 4 February for allegedly sharing social media posts with "anti-national" content with "criminal intention" that aimed to disturb law and order, said the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police.

The Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested Gul from the north Kashmir district of Bandipora on charges of provoking “ill-will against the government” amid concerns over deteriorating press freedom in the former state where mediapersons complain about heightened levels of official persecution since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

However, Kappan was arrested and jailed in October 2020 while trying to report on the rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and has been imprisoned ever since. The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a 5,000-page charge sheet against him.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)