‘Want To Continue Telling Kashmir's Story’: Photojournalist Manan Dar After Bail

Manan was gifted a camera by his father soon after he completed his diploma in photography and videography from Srinagar’s Industrial Training Institute in 2019. When Manan had sought admission in the one-year long course, it was on the insistence of a friend, and he didn’t think he would go on to develop such a keen interest in the subject.

After graduation, he began working as a freelancer, and his images soon went on to be picked up by international organisations like the Pacific Press, SIPA, ANP and Getty images.

However, what came as a real shot in the arm for Manan was when his photograph was featured in Guardian’s ‘Twenty photographs of the week’ in July 2021. The photograph captured a Kashmiri woman, looking petrified and holding her stole on her mouth, staring at a damaged house. The caption read: “A Kashmiri woman looks inside a house damaged during clashes between militants and Indian forces in the Danmar area of Srinagar.”

“I know it’s that image that put my work on the map, internationally,” says Manan.



Days after Manan’s arrest in October 2021, his younger brother Hanan was also arrested in the same case and is still in jail. “When I got arrested, I felt like at least my parents have my brother with them. But then when he got arrested too, I was heartbroken for my parents,” Manan says.