‘Why Take Them to Delhi?’: J&K Family Awaits News of Sons Held by NIA

Sitting idle in a small room, Gulzar Ahmad Dar in his mid-60 is yearning for the release of his two sons who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a “militant-conspiracy” case.

Manan Gulzar, 24, a journalist by profession, and Hanan Gulzar, 22, a student of tourism, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month in a “dramatic way”.

In utter shock, the family members have denied the allegations and expressed concerns about the well-being of their wards. Talking to The Quint at their home located in a narrow lane in a densely populated area in Firdous Abad colony in Batamaloo, the family members said that their sons are innocent and the charges levied against them are “false and concocted”.

“They [police] planted a false story to book my sons. They can book anyone here as per their will. Who will ask them … there is no accountability,” Gulzar Ahmad Dar, father of duo, told The Quint.