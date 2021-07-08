Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Gunned Down in Two Encounters

Army personnel conduct a cordon and search operation after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces.
Four terrorists were killed in two separate nocturnal gunfights in South Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts, officials said on Thursday.
Police said that two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Puchal area of Pulwama district during a joint operation by the police and the army.
In the second encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralised in a joint operation of Kulgam police and 01 RR at Zodar area of Kulgam.
"Five terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police and Security Forces for conducting operations without collateral damage," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.
