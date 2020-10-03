Pak Opens Its Side of Kartarpur Corridor; India Yet to Decide

After Pakistan decided to open its side of the Kartarpur Corridor, India says it will take a call on opening its side of the corridor after assessing the COVID-19 situation and following necessary protocol. The corridor allows Indian pilgrims VISA-free access to the Durbar Sahib Gurdwara, on Pakistan’s side of the corridor, which is 4.7-kilometre-long away from the Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India.

“We remain in touch with all concerned authorities including the Ministries of Home Affairs (MEA) & Health&Family Welfare. A decision on re-opening of Kartarpur Corridor would be taken in accordance with COVID protocol & easing of restrictions,” Ministry of External Affairs to ANI

India also called on Islamabad to construct the required infrastructure on its side, including a bridge, for the safer movement of the pilgrims. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reiterated that the bilateral agreement signed on October 2019 directs both nations to “establish requisite infrastructure, including the construction of a bridge at Budhi Ravi Channel at the earliest, for safe and hassle-free movement of pilgrims.”

It was on 2 October that Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notification for reopening the Kartarpur Corridor. This decision was taken following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation. As per ANI, Pakistan has said that Indian pilgrims would be allowed to visit the gurudwara from dawn to dusk, which had earlier been restricted by Pakistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.