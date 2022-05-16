Karnataka: Woman Lawyer Brutally Assaulted in Bagalkote, One Arrested

A woman lawyer was brutally assaulted near Vinayak Nagar in the Bagalkote district of Karnataka on the afternoon of Saturday, 14 May. The accused, Mahantesh Cholachagudda, has been arrested, said the police.

Lawyer Sangeetha Shikkeri was repeatedly slapped and kicked by her neighbour Mahantesh over a civil dispute case.

He claimed the lawyer had allegedly harassed and tortured him over the property dispute.

The incident was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media. While there were people around, no one came forward to help the lawyer.

Sangeetha was forced back due to the intensity of the slaps. She was also kicked in the stomach. As she picked up a chair to defend herself, the man kicked and slapped her again. Sangeetha was later admitted to a local hospital and soon discharged after she received first aid.

The two had reportedly also fought several times in the past over the same issue.