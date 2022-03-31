Will Look Into 'Serious Objections': Bommai on Demand for Boycott of Halal Meat

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had earlier called for the boycott of halal meat products during the Ugadi celebrations in the state.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the call for the boycott of halal products was the result of the Muslim community's protest against the high court's hijab row verdict, wherein it had ruled that students would not be allowed to wear the headscarf to educational institutions.

"One particular community's decision to protest the recent High Court judgment in the hijab row has led to such reactions. I only wish it cools down soon," Jnanendra stated.

BJP functionary CT Ravi had also sought a ban on 'halal' meat, describing it as 'economic Jihad' perpetrated by the Muslim community.

(With inputs from IANs and The Hindu.)