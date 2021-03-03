Sex CD Row: Plaint Against K’taka Min Jarkiholi, BSY Govt in Spot

A CD allegedly featuring Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and a woman put the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state in a spot on Tuesday, 2 March, with news channels airing the video and a social activist filing a complaint with the police.

"I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi," the activist, Dinesh Kallahalli, was quoted as saying. The police said that a complaint has been filed against Jarkiholi and they will investigate accordingly.