Sex CD Row: Plaint Against K’taka Min Jarkiholi, BSY Govt in Spot

A CD allegedly featuring Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and a woman put the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state in a spot on Tuesday, 2 March, with news channels airing the video and a social activist filing a complaint with the police.
"I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi," the activist, Dinesh Kallahalli, was quoted as saying. The police said that a complaint has been filed against Jarkiholi and they will investigate accordingly.
Meanwhile, the minister termed the video fake. "I don't even know that lady and the complainant. I was in Mysuru. I'll be meeting high command to give my clarification about the alleged video. I'll quit politics and ministerial charge if the allegation is proved," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Jarkiholi is among those who had defected from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in 2019, leading to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka.
