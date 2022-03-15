Hijab Verdict | Education More Important Than Anything Else: Karnataka CM Bommai

Image used for representational purposes.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 15 March, upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing a hijab with their uniform in schools and colleges.
Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in educational institutions, the court said that the hijab was not part of Essential Religious Practice and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that based on the high court judgment, shortfalls of the Karnataka Education Act would be set right to standardise uniforms.
"I'm happy that govt's stand has been upheld by Karnataka High Court. I request the girls who went to the court to follow the judgment, education is more important than any other thing," he added.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said he welcomed the court's decision.
"I appeal to everyone that the state & country has to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of HC. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside, they should study and be united," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI.
