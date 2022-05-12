Karnataka Cabinet Passes Anti-Conversion Bill as Ordinance

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday, 12 May, approved the anti-conversion bill, making way for it to be tabled in the next assembly session.

"Cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place," news agency ANI quoted Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as saying.

State minister Madhu Swamy added that "whatever was passed in the Assembly will be made an ordinance, without any amendment," saying that the government will go before the council to pass the ordinance.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Biommai had reportedly said, "In connection with anti-conversion, as assembly and council were adjourned, we will bring an ordinance to pass the bill in cabinet meeting."