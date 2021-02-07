52-Year-Old Farmer Dies by Suicide at Tikri Border, Leaves a Note

Late evening on Saturday, 6 February, a 52-year-old farmer from Jind in Haryana died by suicide at Tikri Border. The deceased, Karamveer Singh, was found hanging from a tree in a park. He hailed from Singhwaal village in Jind.
Allegedly, a suicide note has also been recovered, which blames the government for the delay in reaching a conclusion on farm laws. The purported note, accessed by The Quint reads:
There have been several such incidents of suicide among farmers who have been camping at the borders pf Delhi since November to protest the controversial farm legislations. Earlier in December a 61-year-old farmer from Tarn Taran also attempted suicide at Singhu Border.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 07 Feb 2021,02:43 PM IST