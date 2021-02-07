52-Year-Old Farmer Dies by Suicide at Tikri Border, Leaves a Note

“Government is giving us date after date. It cannot be predicted when these black laws will be repealed,” he wrote.
Protesters at Tikri Border mourn the death of Kamamveer Singh. | (Photo: Varinder Maddoke/Accessed by The Quint)

Late evening on Saturday, 6 February, a 52-year-old farmer from Jind in Haryana died by suicide at Tikri Border. The deceased, Karamveer Singh, was found hanging from a tree in a park. He hailed from Singhwaal village in Jind.

Allegedly, a suicide note has also been recovered, which blames the government for the delay in reaching a conclusion on farm laws. The purported note, accessed by The Quint reads:

“Bharatiya Kisan Union Zindabad! Dear farmer brothers, this Modi government is giving us date after date. It cannot be predicted when these black laws will be repealed. We will not go from here until these black laws are cancelled.”
There have been several such incidents of suicide among farmers who have been camping at the borders pf Delhi since November to protest the controversial farm legislations. Earlier in December a 61-year-old farmer from Tarn Taran also attempted suicide at Singhu Border.

Published: 07 Feb 2021,02:43 PM IST
