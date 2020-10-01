Karnataka Colleges Won’t Open From 1 October: Higher Education Min

The minister had earlier announced that offline classes would begin from 1 October.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday, 1 October, said that regular classes for college students will not begin from Thursday. The minister had earlier announced that offline classes would begin from 1 October. Narayan said that online classes will continue until further notice. “The UGC recently announced the date of admission for new entrants as 1 November. We are also waiting for fresh guidelines from UGC and Ministry of Home Affairs. We will take a decision based on that,” said Commissioner for Higher Education Pradeep P said.

Karnataka government has also reversed its decision to allow students from classes 9 to 12 to visit their respective teachers at schools and pre-university (PU) colleges to seek clarifications in subjects. The decision comes after the Government of India released the latest ‘Unlock 5.0’ guidelines.

While regular classes in the state remain suspended, the government had issued an order asking teachers handling subjects of classes 9 to 12 to be present in their institutions from 21 September.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said he will meet different stakeholders of the education system in the state and officials of other departments concerned to arrive at a final decision on when to resume normal classes.