Karnataka Bandh: Protests Across State, Partial Shutdown in B’luru

No incidents of violence were reported as a result of the bandh against the contentious farm laws.

Life across Karnataka was affected by the 12-hour state-wide bandh called by farmer organisations, Dalit groups and labour unions against the passing of the contentious farm laws. Many pro-Kannada activists also joined the protests in support of the farmers. No incidents of violence were reported as a result of the bandh. The police across the state detained protesters as they attempted to stop the movement of people. In Bengaluru, areas like Town Hall, City Railway Station and Majestic Bus Stand saw large gatherings of protesters who shouted slogans against the BJP. Activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike’s women wing staged a protest at the Kempegowda International Airport before being arrested. A large rally of protesters, who were part of various groups, marched from Town Hall to Freedom Park via the Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru.

Roads Blocked, Public Transport Affected

The call for a bandh on Monday comes as farmers urge both the state and the Union governments to withdraw the “anti-farmer” laws, which according to them, are pro-corporate and against marginal farmers. In many parts of the state, farmers have blocked state and national highways. Traffic flow on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru was also temporarily stopped by protesters.

There was a significant drop in the number of cabs and auto services too, as well as a slight decrease in private vehicle usage. Public transport was also affected to some extent.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said that out of the 2,100-odd scheduled departures, 1,700 buses had left their respective stations. “Buses will be run depending on current demand”, a BMTC official said. Protests were held by farmers and pro-Kannada groups in major urban areas of Mysuru and Mangaluru too. The police in Mysuru detained multiple protesters. Many buses going from Mysuru city centre to rural and suburban areas were stopped. Similar protests were held in Tumkur, where a joint protest was led by farmer organisations and pro-Kannada outfits.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said bus services across the state also took a hit with 1,000 out of the 1,600 scheduled operations plying till 11 am.

Services were temporarily suspended by the North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation in Bagalkot in light of the protests.

Not Many Protests in Coastal Karnataka

Among districts, the town centres of Kodagu, Chikkamagalauru, Hassan and Chamrajanagara in southern interior of Karnataka wore a deserted look, with many establishments remaining closed. However, bike rallies were conducted by protesters in Shivamogga. In north Karnataka, protests were held in Hubbali, Dharwad, Haveri and Chitradurga. Farmers in Bellary conducted a bullock cart rally. Other than Mangaluru and Udupi, coastal Karnataka did not see as many protests as the rest of the state.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)