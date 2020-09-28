Tractor Set on Fire Near India Gate Amid Protests Over Farm Laws

“Those involved are being identified. Probe is underway,” the police said.

“Those involved are being identified. Probe is underway,” the police said. | (Photo: Vides screengrab/Twitter)

A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi on Monday, 28 September.

"Around 15-20 people gathered here and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused and the tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe is underway," the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Visuals shared by ANI showed a group of people dropping a tractor from a truck near India Gate. The tractor is later seen engulfed in flames.