K'taka Announces Weekend Curfew in Some Districts, Night Curfew Timing Extended

The Karnataka government on Friday, 6 August, announced that the night curfew currently in place across the state will come into effect an hour earlier, and a weekend curfew will be imposed in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media that the night curfew in the state will now be from 9 pm to 5 am, as opposed to the earlier timings of 10 pm to 5 am.

The Director General of Police in Karnataka has been instructed to enforce the night curfew in all districts.