'Having Bhagat Singh's Book Not Illegal'; Journalist Acquitted of Naxal Charges

In fact, none of the witnesses supported the police's version of the case. "None of the villagers have spoken such fact. So, there is absolutely no evidence to prove that the accused were members of a Naxal group and they were concealing accused 1-5 or assisting them with naxal activities in Kuthloor village," read the judgement.

The Dakshina Kannada district judge, B B Jakati, pointed out that police did not find any evidence to support their case in the three mobile phones seized. "Even during the course of the trial, the prosecution has not shown which are all the incriminating evidence available in the original mobiles seized by the Investigating Officer. So, mere seizure of mobiles from the custody of accused or at their instance would not help the case of the prosecution in any manner. There should be incriminating material data stored in the mobile to show the activities of the accused number 6 (Vittala) and 7 (Lingappa)," the judge added.

One of the allegations against the duo was that they were harbouring five other accused members who were allegedly involved in terrorist activities. But judge BB Jakati pointed out that the police could not find corroborating witnesses or find a link in the mobile phones seized.

Further, the court recorded a police officer's observations that most of the materials seized in the case were items used in day-to-day life. "PW7, who is another police officer, has also admitted that the entire M.O 1 to 26 are the things which are required for day-to-day life. So, the police themselves have admitted that M.O 1 to 26 are not articles used by the accused either for concealing accused 1-5 or for any illegal activities of banned organisation.”