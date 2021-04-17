‘Happy to Be With My Family Again’: CoBRA Jawan Released by Naxals

At least 22 security personnel were killed and around 31 injured in a shootout with Naxals along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 3 April – the worst Naxal attack in four years.

After remaining in captivity for five days, the CRPF commando was freed by Naxals in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur on 8 April.

Manhas had joined the CRPF in March 2011. A jawan from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF, Manhas was transferred to Chhattisgarh three months ago.

