Action Against 'Naxal Plague': NIA Opposes Elgar Parishad Accused's Plea

However, Gadling and Dhawale contended that there was no "compelling reason" for the case to be transferred after two years of the registration of the FIR.

As per them, the transfer was “due to malafide and political expediency.”

The counsel also added that no provision empowered the Union government to transfer the probe after its completion, when the trial was set to begin.

In 2018, Gadling and Dhawale were alleged to be a part of banned Naxalite groups, which had first organised the Elgar Parishad in Pune on 31 December 2017.

The police had claimed that a "criminal conspiracy" had led to violence the next day.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)