Kanjhawala Case: MHA Suggests Suspending Delhi Cops on Duty at Time of Incident

Delhi police personnel stand guard as an ambulance carrying mortal remains of the deceased woman of the Kanjhawala incident who died after being hit by a car, arrives at her residence at Karan Vihar of Sultanpuri area in New Delhi on Tuesday, 3 January.
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)
Taking cognisance of Delhi Police's report in the Kanjhawala death case, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, 12 January, suggested the suspension of police personnel who were deployed in three PCRs and at two police pickets when the incident took place.
20-year-old Anjali Singh was returning home in the wee hours of Sunday, 1 January, when a grey Baleno car hit her two-wheeler – and dragged her entangled body for over 10 kilometres.
Apart from suspension of the deployed police personnel, the ministry has also suggested disciplinary action against them.
The MHA has also suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue a show cause notice against the investigation officer, considering the lack of investigation.
Seven men were arrested after an FIR was filed under sections pertaining to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.
A seventh accused named Ankush was granted bail on Saturday, 7 January, on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 in the case, after he had surrendered to the police on Friday.
Delhi Police's Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda had told The Quint, Ankush had conspired to shield his brother, Amit Khanna, who is believed to have been driving the car when the incident occurred.
Meanwhile, a sixth accused, Ashutosh, was arrested by the police on Friday.
The other five arrested are – Manoj Mittal (27), Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), and Mithun (27).
The MHA has also suggested the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet against the culprits in the court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished.