After Kanjhawala, Swiggy Executive Dies in Accident in Noida, Dragged For 500m

Amid the outrage over the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Delhi’s Kanjhawala, a similar incident, where a delivery person was allegedly dragged after being hit by a car and lost his life, has come to light in Noida.

What happened? On the night of 1 January, Kaushal Yadav, a delivery person working for online food aggregator Swiggy, met with an accident near sector 14 flyover in Noida. His body was dragged, the victim’s cousin brother Amit Kumar claimed in the First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which was accessed by The Quint. The victim’s body was allegedly dragged for 500 metres.

How did the family get to know? When his family tried to reach out to Kaushal on his mobile phone at around 1 am on 1 January, his phone was answered by an Ola cab driver, Amit Kumar has claimed in the FIR.

In the FIR, Amit claimed, "The cab driver informed us that Kaushal had met with an accident near the sector 14 flyover in Noida, and his body was allegedly dragged till Shani Mandir road. When they reached the spot, they found Kaushal’s body near the Shani temple."