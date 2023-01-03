Kanjhawala Case: Witness ‘Spoke to Delhi Police 18-20 Times But Was Ignored'

A milkman, Deepak, was an eyewitness to the shocking Kanjhawala incident.
Image: The Quint
“I spoke to the police around 18-20 times but they couldn’t reach me," said Deepak, an eyewitness of the Delhi road accident which killed a 20-year-old woman in the wee hours of 1 January in Kanjhawala area.
A day after the woman's death, Deepak claimed to The Quint, "The third Police Control Room (PCR) van that I found was in Begumpur area. The accused drove away after seeing the PCR van. Right after that, I told the police that this is the car which was being driven with a woman stuck under it. The police completely ignored me and took no action."
On Sunday, Anjali Singh was killed after a grey Baleno car hit her scooty -- and dragged her entangled body for several kilometres. Five men have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.
Eyewitness Deepak has alleged that the police did not take timely action.
In conversation with The Quint, Deepak said that when he was opening his shop around 3 am, he saw a grey Baleno car drive past.
Deepak claimed that he and his brother "followed the car for two hours" in his brother’s car. "I kept calling the police," he said.
He claimed that the car kept circling the area and drove past his shop three times.
"While they were circling the area, at the third U-turn, the body got unstuck and was finally let go," Deepak said.
Narrating the sequence of events, Deepak told The Quint that after he had made the first call to the police, he received a call from the PCR stating that they have set up a roadblock near a village a few kilometers ahead.
The car, however, made a U-turn. On seeing this, the eyewitness called the police again and informed them of the same.
Deepak claimed, "Before my brother and I started following the car, the police told us that they would arrive shortly but didn’t... I saw police vehicles thrice. The first two times, the police vehicle did not notice my car."
The third time, he claimed, that the accused's vehicle was ahead of the PCR van but it was "ignored" by the police.
"The administration did not listen to me or understand me or trust me. So, I also returned around 5 am," lamented Deepak.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 3 January, said that the post-mortem (PM) examination of the 20-year-old victim in the Kanjhawala road accident case was completed and it did not indicate "any injury suggestive of sexual assault."
Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said, "The post-mortem examination was conducted by a three-member medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi on Monday."
As per Special CP Hooda, the cause of death are "shock and haemorrhage, as a result of ante-mortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs." He said that as per the PM report, "all injuries were produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)