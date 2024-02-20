Kalki Dham Temple Location: Who Is Lord Kalki & When Will He Be Born?

Lord Kalki Illustration
(Image: iStock)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh holds significance as he inaugurated the Shri Kalki Dham Temple. This significant event was marked by the presence of various dignitaries, saints, and religious leaders. The temple has also drawn attention due to its association with the concept of the Kalki Avatar, believed to be the 24th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Krishnam, the chairperson of the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, invited PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple. However, this invitation came just days before Krishnam's expulsion from the Congress for "anti-party remarks." PM Modi also addressed the gathering during his visit to Uttar Pradesh.
According to Hindu religious texts, Lord Vishnu takes incarnations to restore righteousness and the Kalki Avatar is prophesied to be the 24th incarnation, emerging at the end of the Kali Yuga. The scriptures describe 24 avatars of Lord Vishnu, with 23 having already descended on Earth. Kalki Peeth will remain in its original place, but a new idol of Lord Kalki will be crafted. Pran Pratishtha ceremony, similar to the Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, will be conducted.
The Kalki Dham Temple holds special significance as the first 'Dham' where a temple was built before the God’s incarnation. It features ten sanctums, each symbolizing one of Lord Vishnu's ten incarnations, making it a unique temple.
Ten sanctums within the temple symbolise the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu.
Anticipated birth of Kalki AvatarKali Yuga, which as per the religious texts, began after Lord Krishna's departure, and is believed to last for 4 lakh 32 thousand years, with 5126 years having passed. The birth of Lord Kalki is predicted to take place when Guru, Sun, and Moon align in Pushya Nakshatra, on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Sawan month.
