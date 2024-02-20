International Tourist Guide Day (ITGD) 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

The World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA) established the International Tourist Guide Day (ITGD) in 1990. The day is dedicated to recognising the crucial role of tourist guides in promoting cultural exchange and facilitating travel experiences around the world.

The WFTGA was founded in 1985 as the only global forum for official tourist guides from over 70 countries. The association represents individual tourist guides, tourist guide associations, educational institutions, and tourism partners.

One of the ways that members of the WFTGA can celebrate International Tourist Guide Day is by organising events to draw attention to the importance of the work of tourist guides and tourism in general.

This can be done by participating in local events organised by other local organisations, or by simply promoting the work of tourist guides on social media.