International Tourist Guide Day (ITGD) 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

International Tourist Guide Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
The World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA) established the International Tourist Guide Day (ITGD) in 1990. The day is dedicated to recognising the crucial role of tourist guides in promoting cultural exchange and facilitating travel experiences around the world.
The WFTGA was founded in 1985 as the only global forum for official tourist guides from over 70 countries. The association represents individual tourist guides, tourist guide associations, educational institutions, and tourism partners.
One of the ways that members of the WFTGA can celebrate International Tourist Guide Day is by organising events to draw attention to the importance of the work of tourist guides and tourism in general.
This can be done by participating in local events organised by other local organisations, or by simply promoting the work of tourist guides on social media.
International Tourist Guide Day is observed annually on 21 February. This year, it falls on Wednesday. But this year's theme is not known yet.
The history of the International Tourist Guide Day dates back to 1985, when the WFTGA was founded at the first International Convention of Tourist Guides. The association represents over 2,000 individual tourist guides from over 70 countries. The WFTGA's mission is to promote the role of tourism as a means of improving people's understanding and appreciation of different cultures.
One of the most important objectives of the International Tourist Guide Day is to raise public awareness about the importance of tourist guides in promoting cultural exchange and cross-cultural understanding. This is achieved through various activities organised by tourist organisations and guide associations, such as guided tours, workshops, seminars, and cultural performances. These activities help to showcase the diversity and richness of local culture to both tourists and residents.
The purpose of celebrating International Tourist Guide Day is to recognise the contributions of tourist guides to the tourism industry. It is also to raise awareness about the importance of tourist guides in modern society.
There are many ways to celebrate International Tourist Guide Day. Some of the ways include organising special tours led by professional guides, workshops and seminars on the topic of customer service, storytelling, local history, and sustainable tourism practices, and recognising outstanding tourist guides with awards and commendations.
It is also important to showcase the diversity and richness of local culture through cultural events, performances, and exhibitions. Social media campaigns can also be utilised to raise awareness about the importance of tourist guides and to share stories and testimonials from travellers about their memorable experiences with guides.
