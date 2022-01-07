Kalicharan Granted Bail in Pune Hate Speech Case, To Remain in Custody

Self-proclaimed 'godman' Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag was granted bail by a Pune court on Friday, 7 January, on a surety amount of Rs 25,000.
Self-proclaimed 'godman' Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag was granted bail by a Pune court on Friday, 7 January, on a surety amount of Rs 25,000, news agency ANI reported.
Just two days ago, a Pune court had sent Kalicharan to one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with the hate speeches made by him during the "Shivpratap Di" programme held in the city on 19 December.
The programme was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi at Natubag in Shukrawar Peth to mark the killing of Adilshahi General Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, The Indian Express had reported.
Kalicharan was previously arrested on 30 December for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad'. A day later, he was sent to judicial custody till 13 January.
