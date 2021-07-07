Judge Recuses from Hearing Mamata's Nandigram Plea, Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine

Justice Chanda, even as he decided to recuse himself from the case over an alleged conflict of interests, imposed a fine on Rs 5 lakhs on Mamata Banerjee for the manner in which withdrawal was sought, Live Law reported.

The Calcutta High Court judge said that it was the norm to file an application seeking recusal with the concerned judge himself. However, Banerjee had approached the Acting Chief Justice on the administrative side for the purpose of reallocation of the case, Bar and Bench reported.