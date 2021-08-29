Court Terms Delhi Riots Probe 'Poor', Seeks Police Commissioner's Intervention

A Delhi court on Sunday, 29 August, stated that the standard of investigation of the northeast Delhi riots cases in 2020 was 'very poor' and has sought the intervention of Delhi Police Commissioner, news agency PTI reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav made the observation while framing charges against Ashraf Ali for allegedly attacking the police officials with acid, glass bottles and bricks during the communal violence on 25 February last year during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

He directed the copy of order to be sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner “for his reference and directing the taking of remedial steps.”