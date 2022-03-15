Jailed Journalist Fahad Shah Booked Under Public Safety Act in Kashmir

Almost a month after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police arrested him under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), journalist Fahad Shah, who is currently in jail, was on Monday, 14 March, booked under Public Safety Act (PSA), reported The Indian Express.

The J&K Police had first arrested Shah on 4 February. Later they re-arrested the journalist two more times, even though the court had granted him bail on two occasions.