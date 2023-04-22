Poonch Martyr Harkrishan Leaves Behind a 1.5-Yr-Old Daughter and A Pregnant Wife

Sarwan Singh a fellow villager who watched Harkrishan grow up, fondly remembers him as a "good-mannered and cultured boy."

"He was one of the bright kids. I used to watch him play around since he was little and I was a teenager back then. He would greet everybody when he returned to the village. The thing I liked about him the most was that every time he returned, he went and met his teachers in his school. He would thank them every time for what he had been able to achieve," Sarwan Singh said.

Harkrishan, along with Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh, and Lance Naik Debashish Biswal were martyred after the army vehicle they were travelling in was attacked and caught fire due to the grenades hurled at it by terrorists "who took advantage of rains and low visibility," the Army said in a statement.